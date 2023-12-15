FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,475. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.22. 550,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

