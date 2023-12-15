FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $13.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,289.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,049. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,346.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,057.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,005.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

