FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

