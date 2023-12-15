FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $457.65. 108,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.69 and a 200-day moving average of $429.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

