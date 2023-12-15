FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,983,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $14.52 on Friday, reaching $360.28. 108,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,741. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $384.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

