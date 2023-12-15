FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.85. 172,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,283. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.