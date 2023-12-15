FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $693.45. 573,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $623.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

