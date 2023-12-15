FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.9 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,858. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

