FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 2,005,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,504. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.