FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Clorox by 36.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,486. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

