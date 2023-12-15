FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Centene Trading Down 2.5 %

Centene stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 654,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,219. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

