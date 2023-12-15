FCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 99.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 223,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,603 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

