FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.51. 916,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

