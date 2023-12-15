FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,655. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

