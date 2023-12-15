FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.32. 754,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

