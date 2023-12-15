FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.32. 754,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,738. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

