FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 720.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 1.4 %

MEDP stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.