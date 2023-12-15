FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking stock traded up $16.55 on Friday, hitting $3,456.85. 98,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,044.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,963.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,494.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

