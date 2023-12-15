FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

McKesson stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.21. 306,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

