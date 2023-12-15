FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.41. The company had a trading volume of 693,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,047. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.39. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

