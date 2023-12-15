FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,353. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

