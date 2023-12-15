FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 1,987,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.