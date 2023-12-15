FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,861. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

