FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,135.43. 39,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,326. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,508 shares of company stock worth $15,192,296. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

