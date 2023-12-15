FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $147.54. 1,436,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

