FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $306.97. 2,223,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

