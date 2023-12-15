FCF Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

