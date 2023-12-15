FCF Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.22 on Friday, hitting $863.78. 288,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $816.70 and its 200 day moving average is $791.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $887.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.