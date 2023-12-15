FCF Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.91. 163,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

