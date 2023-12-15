FCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $584.49. 1,865,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average is $532.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.