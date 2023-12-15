FCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.27. The company had a trading volume of 433,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $227.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $19,039,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,431 shares of company stock worth $64,091,796 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.