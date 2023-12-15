FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 403,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

