FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,928. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.48.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

