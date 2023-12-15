FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.42. 591,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,463. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

