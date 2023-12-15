FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,060. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

