FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 2,725,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

