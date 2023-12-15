FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,039,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,039,429.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,051,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,431 shares of company stock valued at $64,091,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.27. 433,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.30. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.