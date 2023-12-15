FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 258,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,474. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

