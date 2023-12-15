FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 937 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $106.70. 414,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,294. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

