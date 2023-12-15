FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $78.34. 122,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

