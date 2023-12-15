FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,159. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

