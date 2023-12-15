FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $1,135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,326. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $891.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,296 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

