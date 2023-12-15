FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,403. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

