FCF Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $6,891,364. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,918. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

