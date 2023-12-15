FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.20. 516,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,928. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.45 and a 200-day moving average of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

