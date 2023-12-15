FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 588,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,060. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
View Our Latest Report on Dropbox
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $719,529. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.