FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 588,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,060. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $719,529. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

