FCF Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $123,532,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $469.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,686 shares of company stock valued at $34,523,235. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

