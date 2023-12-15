FCF Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,456.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,044.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,963.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,494.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

