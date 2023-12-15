FCF Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

