FCF Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.16. 50,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,410. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

